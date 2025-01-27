SSC GD 2025: Admit card & city slip dates announced; check here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to release the admit cards for the General Duty (GD) 2025 examinations. Candidates applying for roles such as Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can soon access their exam-related details.

Exam dates and application status

The application status and exam schedule were made available on January 26, 2025, via the official SSC website ssc (dot) gov (dot) in. Candidates can log in through the designated portal to view their examination dates.

Exam city and admit card availability

Details regarding the exam city will be accessible 10 days before the scheduled examination shift. The admit cards, now referred to as the Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy, will be available for download four days prior to the exam.

This updated format of the admit card will also serve as a record for the Commission, retained at the examination center.

To ensure a smooth process, candidates are advised to download and retain an additional copy of their admit card for future reference.

In a significant step toward inclusivity, the SSC has expanded its language offerings for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination. Starting January 2023, the exam is conducted in 13 regional languages, including Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Meitei (Manipuri), Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi, alongside Hindi and English.

Important dates for SSC GD 2025

For the examination scheduled on February 10, 2025, the exam city details will be available starting February 1, and the admit cards will be live for download from February 6.

Candidates should regularly check the SSC website for updates and ensure they are well-prepared with all necessary documents. Staying informed about these key dates and requirements will help avoid last-minute hassles.