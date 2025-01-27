Nagaland Sambad lottery: January 27, 2025 result announced; check winning numbers now

Much-anticipated Nagaland Sambad Morning Lottery results are being announced today, January 25, 2025. The top prize for this draw is an impressive ₹1 crore, offering participants a life-changing opportunity.

If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the winning numbers on the official Nagaland State Lottery websites: nagalandlotteries (dot) com and lotterysambad (dot) com. Alternatively, stay tuned for updates as we track the results for you.

The Nagaland Sambad State Lottery offers a range of prizes, ensuring that many participants have a chance to win. Here’s the breakdown:

– 1st Prize: ₹1 crore

– 2nd Prize: ₹9,000

– 3rd Prize: ₹450

– 4th Prize: ₹250

– 5th Prize: ₹120

– Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

Lottery games are legally permitted in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, and Mizoram.

Among these, the Nagaland and West Bengal state lotteries are particularly renowned for their high prize money, with top prizes reaching ₹1 crore.

What makes these lotteries even more appealing is their affordability. Tickets for the Nagaland, Sikkim, and West Bengal lotteries cost as low as ₹6, making them accessible to a wide range of people, including those from economically weaker sections.

The Nagaland State Lottery has built a reputation for being trustworthy and transparent, offering participants a fair chance at winning substantial prizes.

Whether you’re hoping to strike it big or enjoy the thrill of participating, this lottery provides an exciting experience for all.

Stay tuned for the results, and good luck to all participants!