SSB personnel help rescue, provide first aid to Army jawan in Uttarakhand

The Sashastra Seema Bal jawans led by an officer have rescued an Army jawan after his motorbike fell into a ditch near Satgarh village, Pithoragarh Uttarakhand, a force official said here on Thursday.

According to the SSB, one of its Commandants Ashish Kumar, was on his way to Didihat, Uttarakhand for official work, and near Satgarh village, he witnessed that a motorcyclist lost control of his bike, and as a result of which he fell into a 30-35 foot deep ditch.

Considering the gravity of the situation, Kumar wasting no time launched a rescue operation and the SSB jawans who were with him trekked down the ditch and located the injured bike rider, who was bleeding, and accordingly, the force personnel administered first aid to him.

The biker was identified as a 33-year-old Army Jawan namely Pankaj Singh Dhami, resident of Bhotadi Madmanle village, a SSB communique said.

During the rescue, the SSB personnel with the help of Army personnel who had arrived on site, and the local villagers, brought the injured person with the help of a stretcher to the road, and he was rushed to the Pithoragarh District Hospital for further treatment.

The locals as well the Jawans thanked SSB for the prompt rescue.