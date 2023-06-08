Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple dedicated to devotees in Jammu

The Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was on Thursday dedicated to the devotees here.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, attended the Maha Samprokshanam of the temple in Jammu.

After paying obeisance at the sanctity sanctum, the dignitaries attended the dedication ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, spread across over 62 acres of land.

Reddy congratulated the people, J&K Government and all the devotees of Sri Venkateswara. The temple at Jammu will carry the message in the world that Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. This will be a centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions, he said.

It is the result of the devotion and commitment of the Lt Governor of J&K and Chairman and Board members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is completed in a short span. Now, the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and other prominent religious places can also seek the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Jammu, said the Union Minister.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is a historic moment in the Sanatan journey of J&K and the country.

“The dedication of Lord Venkateswara temple will strengthen religious tourism circuit in J&K. It will give a boost to spiritual tourism and a major fillip to the economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism for accelerating development and tourism promotion in J&K.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah was expected to be present at the dedication ceremony but due to some indispensable work, he couldn’t come. He conveyed his best wishes and told me his future event in Jammu will start only after paying obeisance to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, said the Lt Governor.

“We are also grateful to YV Subba Reddy, Chairman, TTD and other Board members for the establishment of Sri Venkateswara’s temple on the land of spirituality and wisdom and to the people of J&K for their cooperation,” he said.

The Lt Governor said along with the unprecedented development, the spiritual aspect of Jammu Kashmir is also scaling new heights.

The holy shrines of Sri Venkateswara, Baba Amarnath, Mata Vaishno Devi, Mata Sharda, Shiv Khori, Adi Shankaracharya Temple, Hazratbal and other prominent religious places and Sufi shrines in the UT will not only boost tourism but also develop Jammu Kashmir as the cultural-spiritual capital of the country, he added.

“I am confident Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will develop a Ved Pathshala and Health Centre on priority,” he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, while speaking on the occasion, said the historic day will script a new milestone in the development journey of J&K UT.

YV Subba Reddy, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust Board, expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Lt Governor led UT Government for their support and cooperation.