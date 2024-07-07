Speeding BMW rams into two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli, woman killed; driver at large

In a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai’s Worli, a speeding BMW struck a fisherman and his wife who were riding a scooter near Atria Mall. Tragically, the wife succumbed to her injuries, while the husband sustained wounds in the accident.

According to reports, the woman was dragged for 100 metres after being stuck on the bonnet of the luxury car, resulting in fatal injuries to her. Police are currently investigating the case to identify and apprehend the driver, who fled the scene.

Visuals shared by a news agency showed the damaged scooter and the luxury car, with fish seen stuck on the side of the two-wheeler.

Advertisement

Apparently, the couple was out to buy fish.

This incident follows the recent hit-and-run case in Pune, where a drunk minor rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing two techies on the spot.

The minor, son of an influential builder, was granted bail within hours on the condition of writing an essay by the Juvenile Justice Board on road accidents, triggering a massive outrage.

Later, the minor was arrested again and sent to a children’s home.

The situation escalated as the minor’s family attempted to mislead the investigation, falsely claiming that their family driver was behind the wheel.

They also swapped the minor’s blood samples with his mother’s to prove he was not drunk. However, a video surfaced online showing the minor drinking at a local pub, exposing the family’s conspiracy.

The police arrested the minor’s father and grandfather for allegedly wrongfully confining the driver. Despite the initial arrests, all three have been granted bail, although the father remains in jail for another case.