AAP responsible crumbling sanitation in the city: Delhi BJP to mayor

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, hitting out at the Delhi Mayor for the letter she wrote to the Commissioner of the Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding the sanitation situation in Delhi is nothing, said it is the result of her party’s anarchic politics.

Kapoor claimed that the citizens of Delhi understand that the failure to constitute the Standing Committee and Ward Committees of the MCD over the past 20 months, which he alleged is due to AAP obstinacy, has hindered various development projects, and no new contracts of sanitation services in Delhi can be awarded, and existing projects cannot be renewed, he added.

The Delhi BJP spokesman mentioned that the saffron party’s state unit has consistently raised the issue of the sanitation contract in the Central Zone is expiring, which he claimed, has led to a complete breakdown in waste management in this important area of Delhi.

A new contract cannot be awarded in the absence of a Standing Committee, and now the same problem is arising in the West Zone as well, Kapoor claimed.

The BJP leader has questioned as to why Shelly Oberoi’s party is not allowing the formation of the Standing Committee.

He further stated claiming that during 2017 and 2022, the BJP made Delhi free from Garbage Dhalaos, but due to the inefficiency of the AAP, mini garbage dhalaos can now be seen all over Delhi’s streets, he alleged.

Taking a dig at the Mayor, Kapoor alleged that her seriousness on the issue of cleanliness is evident from the fact that she handed over the entire responsibility of cleanliness to the Commissioner in her undated letter.

According to the Delhi BJP leader, in such a situation, the people of the city want to know from the Mayor that if ensuring cleanliness is indeed the responsibility of the Commissioner, then why did the AAP claim in 2022 that Kejriwal’s party would make Delhi clean, he questioned.