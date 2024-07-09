Mumbai hit-and-run victim’s husband recounts horrific incident, questions delay in accused driver’s arrest

The fisherman, a victim in the hit-and-run incident from a speeding BMW car, has recounted the horrifying moments that led to the death of his wife in the accident in Mumbai.

Forty-five-year old Kaveri was killed and her husband Pradeep Nakhwa injured on Sunday morning after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena leader.

The couple from fishermen community was on their routine early morning trip back from the fish hatchery when the accident took place on Peddar Road.

“We were on our daily routine, as we are fishermen and as part of our daily routine, on Sunday at 4 am, we were returning through the Peddar Road from the fish hatchery after buying fish. We were driving slowly with a speed of 35-40 km/hr on the side of the road. Suddenly, a car with extreme speed came and hit us, we didn’t even realize how fast it was. We flew into the air and dropped on his car’s bonnet,” Nakhwa told a news agency.

The impact of the collision threw the couple into the air, landing Nakhwa on the left side of the road while his wife was tragically caught under the vehicle.

“When he put the brake, I fell on the left side of the road while my wife came under the wheels of his vehicle. He didn’t stop after that, I tried to stop him but he didn’t, and dragged her from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road. There was smoke coming out from the wheels when he was dragging my wife. After the incident, he fled from the spot,” he said.

Despite his desperate attempts to stop the vehicle and catch the driver, Nakhwa was unable to prevent the tragedy.

“I tried multiple times to stop him, but he didn’t. I, even took a taxi to catch him but couldn’t find him anywhere. After that, I went to a police station and informed the officials. After some time, they informed me about the body of a woman on sea-link, and took it to Nair Hospital and then called me,” he added.

He also questioned the delay in the arrest of the accused driver, identified as Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Leader Rajesh Shah.

“It’s been 24 hours, but the accused has not been arrested. If a similar crime was committed by any poor man to the rich, then the police would have acted smartly and arrested the accused,” he lamented.

“Police say they are searching for him but couldn’t find him, but if they want, they could do anything. This is all politics. He is a son of a political leader that’s why he has not been arrested. The case will be finished once the session ends and he will not be arrested, it’s my guarantee,” the grieving husband added.