Spectacular win of AAP in by-polls a forceful mandate to our pro-people policies: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that the result of by-poll in four assembly segments was a forceful mandate of people in favour of pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government.

Interacting with the media after opening the dining hall for the public here at Punjab Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that the victory of AAP on three seats has filled them with more humility and dedication to serve the state and its people.

He said that AAP has snatched these three seats viz. Chabbewal, Dera Baba Nanak and Gidderbaha from Congress. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that people have approved the policies and programs being enacted and executed by the state government for the well-being of people and progress of state.

Replying to a query, the Chief Minister said that instead of stopping the farmers from coming to Delhi, the capital of the country, the Union government must talk to them and resolve their pending issues.

He said that farmers are citizens of the country and they have every right to come to the capital of the country adding that this right of farmers must be protected by all means.

Chief Minister Mann quipped that PM loves to take credit for resolving the issue between Russia and Ukraine but he is sceptical for resolving the matters pertaining to farmers for the reasons best known to him.

The Chief Minister further said that the acquisition of land for the Bharat Mala projects in the state is going on smoothly and there is no obstacle in that. He said that the farmers have their own apprehensions and the Union government must resolve them through dialogue.

Chief Minister Mann said that it is unfortunate that instead of resolving these issues the union government is intimidating the farmers through use of force which is undesirable and unwarranted.

In reply to another query, the Chief Minister unequivocally said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP will again form government in Delhi in ensuing assembly elections. He said that the AAP has already decimated Congress and BJP in the national capital and now history will be created when AAP will again constitute government in Delhi.

Strongly objecting to the divisive agenda being pursued by some political parties, the Chief Minister said that it is not in the interest of the country.

He said that the incidents of violence in Uttar Pradesh are shocking and unfortunate adding that they are the result of politics of hatred being pursued by some parties. This should be avoided and the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood should be strengthened, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the new dining hall at ‘A’ Block of Punjab Bhawan will allow people of the national capital to enjoy food here. He said that Punjab is known for its hospitality and mouth-watering cuisine which will be now available to people of the national capital.