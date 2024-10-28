Specially-abled girl presents portraits to Modi, Spanish PM Sanchez

A specially-abled girl presented portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart in Spain, Pedro Sanchez to the two leaders during their roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi and Spanish PM Sanchez participated in a roadshow in Vadodara as they headed to inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Ltd’s aircraft assembly facility.

A visibly-elated Dia Gosai, a local resident, expressed her happiness on meeting the two leaders. She said, “He(PM Modi) first took the sketch and then came and shook hands with me. Both of them talked to me…I was very happy. PM Modi introduced me to the PM of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez….”

Advertisement

The roadshow included a ‘Shobha Yatra,’ and the city was beautifully decorated with lights to welcome the leaders. Residents of Vadodara expressed their excitement about the visit and hoped for stronger international relations with Spain.

Prime Minister Modi and Spanish PM Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at TATA advanced systems limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara.

A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and remaining 40 are to be made in India. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd is responsible for making these 40 aircraft in India. This facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.