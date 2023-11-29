Specialized education in robotics and automation equipping students with skills: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, High-End 21st Century Skills, Surajmal Vihar on Wednesday and she interacted with students to know their experiences.

Interacting with the students, Atishi said, “There is so much self-confidence among the students in the ASoSE. The confidence and skills that students are gaining here are preparing them to tackle the challenges of the 21st century. The exposure in school will not only make children better professionals but will also prepare them to be future citizens who, being technology-savvy, will be ready for every challenge.”

During the visit, the Education Minister toured the computer lab, coding class, robotics and automation class, and finance management class. She had discussions with students to learn about their experiences. The Education Minister found that students are not only learning global languages like English and German but also learning computer coding through technical languages like C++ and Java. This school is preparing future professionals who will effortlessly solve complex problems through their coding skills.

Atishi said that specialized education in robotics and automation in school is equipping students with the skills to prepare for the machines of the future.

Sharing their thoughts with the Delhi Education Minister on this occasion, students said that what is being taught in this school is preparing them for the future. They never had such exposure in their previous schools. Students said that in school, they are learning financial management and investment skills from a young age, and they also get internship opportunities for real-life experiences. This is not only enhancing their skills but also helping them recognize their abilities.

Sharing their experiences from the ASoSE, High-End 21st Century Skills School, students mentioned that the focus here is not on rote learning but on understanding concepts and strengthening the foundation. The school teaches through case studies, and the emphasis is on building a strong foundation. As a result, even complex coding calculations become easier for students. Moreover, the assessment pattern here is quite different. In comparison to traditional boards, in the SoSE, their understanding and analytical skills are assessed. There is an assessment of various skills.

Students shared that in the High-End 21st Century Schools, books are used only for reference in the learning process. The focus is more on learning through practical applications throughout the entire learning process.