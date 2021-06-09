Authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation and Khurda district administration on Wednesday began a special vaccination drive for students going abroad for higher studies in foreign educational institutions.

The CMC rolled out the vaccination for 18-44 age group students, who are seeking admission in foreign universities. A special vaccination session was also thrown open for the twin cities’ lower age residents, who plan to study in 2021-22 academic session in international universities. The special vaccination will function from 10 AM to 5 PM every day from Monday to Friday at CMC Kalyan Mandap, Gopalpur on the outskirts of Cuttack city, said officials.

The special vaccination centre also became operational at Prana Nath College, Khordha from Wednesday for overseas-bound students.

Students had to carry documents as proof of their admission to the centre if they wanted to get vaccinated under this category, said officials.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation started a door-to-door vaccination drive for bedridden persons. So far, 51 such persons have registered to avail the service.

BMC will also begin a special vaccination session shortly in the city to inoculate students either studying or seeking admission in foreign countries.

The government’s initiative will help students going to countries where universities require them to be vaccinated.