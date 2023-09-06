Special session may be held in new Parliament building

The upcoming special session of the Indian Parliament, called by the Narendra Modi government, may see proceedings held in the new Parliament building, according to sources. The session, scheduled to run from September 18 to 22, marks the 13th session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Sources suggest that the special session will commence in the old Parliament building on September 18, adhering to traditional practices. However, from the second day, September 19, which is also Ganesh Chaturthi, the proceedings are likely to transition to the newly constructed Parliament building.

While there has been no official confirmation of this proposal, it is reportedly under serious consideration. The move coincides with India’s “Amrit Kaal” – a time of significant initiatives and changes under the Modi government.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has expressed his hopes for productive discussions and debates during this special session, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary discourse.