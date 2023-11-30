IOA to conduct special session on doping ahead of Paris 2024

The rapid increase in the number of dope-tainted athletes in the country has prompted the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to conduct a special seminar for its core group of athletes to educate them on the anti-doping rules in order to avoid any ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The seminar will be conducted in coordination with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) sometime in the coming months.

“We want to educate the athletes bound for the Olympic Games on the anti-doping rule violations to ensure proper compliance during the games. The IOA have put in place strict anti-doping measures to uphold the integrity of the sports,” legendary sprinter and IOA president PT Usha said.

The 52-year-old said that the IOA is looking at employing mechanisms to ensure that the athletes remain injury-free ahead of the quadrennial showpiece event in the French capital.

“It is important to have good training facilities during the games and a smooth transport system from the pre-competition time as well as during the main games. IOA will also ensure athletes have adequate sports science backup to avoid injuries and stay healthy,” she said.

The IOA president was hopeful that all National Sports Federations (NSF’s) have a proper road map in place for the Olympic Games. “Proper planning is important to ensure all aspects of the preparation are taken care of during the buildup months to the Olympic Games. All the NSF’s must have prepared a detailed programme for the international exposure cum competition plan for next year,” she said.

Earlier in October this year during the International Olympic (IOC) session in Mumbai, Usha had also discussed the possibility of India hosting the Olympics in the future with IOC chief Thomas Bach.

“It was a good and healthy discussion on various issues related to India’s bid to host the Youth Olympic in 2030 and 2036 Olympic Games as announced by the Prime Minister,” she said.

Usha was also positive that several private companies and state governments are investing in sports, which will boost sports development in the country.

“More investment in sports will ensure good infrastructure and facilities across India. It will lead to a rise in the number of sports enthusiasts and inculcate sports culture in the country,” she said.

She also pointed out that The Khelo India project of the Sports Ministry has proved to be a good platform for budding athletes to showcase their talent. “The financial assistance under the Khelo India scheme is big support to promising athletes,” Usha said.