Special focus on agriculture in upcoming state Budget: Haryana Minister

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has reiterated the state government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and strengthening the agriculture sector.

He said on Tuesday that the double-engine government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will focus on the welfare of farmers in the upcoming Budget.

Rana said the Chief Minister had organised a pre-Budget consultation meeting at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, for the financial year 2025-26.

In this meeting, discussions were held with farmers, agricultural scientists and representatives of farmer producer organisations. More than 52 suggestions were shared by farmers and experts during the meeting.

These included inputs from members of farmer associations, farmer producer organisations and federations. The Chief Minister assured in the meeting that the government is working on a special strategy to increase the income of farmers and improve their economic condition.

The Agriculture Minister said the Chief Minister recently held detailed discussions with farmers to understand their problems. He assured that steps would be taken to resolve these problems in the upcoming Budget session.

Referring to the joint initiatives of the central and state governments, Rana said the farmers of Haryana are getting the benefit of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Soil Health Card Yojana, e-NAM (National Agriculture Market), Mera Pani-Meri Virasat, Kisan Mitra Yojana, and Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

He said these schemes promote water conservation, crop diversification and ensure economic security of farmers. He claimed that Haryana is the only state in the country which procures all 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price fixed by the central government.

The Agriculture Minister also mentioned the approval of a one-time special package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser by the central government.

He said a subsidy of Rs 3,500 per tonne has been given under this package with a financial provision of Rs 3,850 crore. Due to this, farmers are getting DAP fertiliser at cheaper rates despite fluctuations in the global market.