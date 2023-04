Special AC train for Jammu Tawi to clear summer rush

In view of the passenger rush during summer for vacations, the Railways has decided to run a special AC train for Jammu Tawi. The train will run once a week from Udaipur and will operate via Ajmer, Jaipur, and Alwar.

According to the schedule issued by North Western Railway, train number 04655 Udaipur City-Jammu Tawi Garib Rath train will depart from April 28 at 2.20 pm every Friday and reach Jammu Tawi at 3.10 pm the next day.

Meanwhile, the train will reach Jaipur station at 9.35 pm and will leave at 9.35 pm after a 10-minute stoppage. It will run till June 30.

Similarly, in the return journey, Train No. 04656 Jammu Tawi-Udaipur City train will leave for Udaipur every Thursday at 5.45 am with effect from 27 April and will reach Udaipur at 7.30 am the next day.

Meanwhile, the train will reach Jaipur at 11 pm and leave for Udaipur at 11.10 am.

The train running between Udaipur to Jammu Tawi will stop at Mavli, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jhakhal, Dhuri, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt stations.