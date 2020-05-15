Two days after select train services were resumed by the Indian Railways, the first special air-conditioned train after the nationwide lockdown carrying passengers from New Delhi arrived at Howrah Station today.

Howrah Station was busier than the last few weeks, as the train carrying more than 900 passengers arrived at the station at around 12.30 pm today.

Excitement, joy and sense of relief could be seen in the passengers arriving at platform number eight of the station complex.

“I had gone to Delhi for some work and was stuck there since March,” said an arriving passenger, hailing from the district of South 24 Parganas.

“It is such a relief returning home after weeks of confinement in some other city,” he said.

Another passenger added, “I was counting days to meet my little daughter who is living with my in laws here. The resumption of train services comes as blessing to me in such times.”

Taking no chance in times of coronavirus, the Eastern Railway authorities made elaborate arrangements for the passengers arriving at the station.

Every passenger’s thermal screening was done at the station. Dedicated medical teams were also present at the station.

A large number of railway security personnel along with state police were also present to cordon off the passengers.

In addition, the state government deployed 40 buses to ferry passengers into the city while 25 buses were run for the passengers heading towards the districts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till 30 June. These measures, however, do not include the Shramik Special trains and special trains that started running from 12 May.

According to sources in railway, the Railways today has also announced that waiting lists will be introduced from 22 May onwards for current special trains as well as the ones to be notified later.

However, according to the order issued by the Railway Board, there will be a capping on the waiting list. While for sleeper class, the waiting list will be capped at 200, for AC 3 tier and AC chair car, it will be 100 each.

Additionally, for AC 2 tier it will be 50 and for First AC and executive class, it will be at 20 each.