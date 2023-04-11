Railways will run 217 trains to clear summer rush

The Railways will run 217 summer special trains for the convenience of the passengers in view of the extra rush during the ongoing summer. The summer specials will ease travel for people who plan to reach major tourist places including Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Howrah.

In a notification issued on April 11, the Railways said that 217 summer special trains will be operated in eight railway zones. These trains will make a total of 4,010 trips.

The South West Railway has got a maximum number of 69 special trains in the list issued by the Railways. Some stations of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra come in this zone. After this, 48 trains have been received by South Central Railway, 40 by Western Railway, 20 by South Railway, and 16 by North-Western Railway.

Central and East Central Railway have been given 10-10 summer specials. It may be noted here that Bihar comes in the Eastern Central Railway zone only. The Eastern Railway has got four trains. Stations in West Bengal come in this.

The Northern Railway has not got any summer special. This means that no special train will run in Uttar Pradesh. The 10 summer specials Bihar got will make a total of 296 trips. In the release issued by the Railways, it has been said that these trains will be run only between major stations of each zone.

Right now, the Railways have given information about the number and zone of these empty trains. No announcement has been made about the name, number, date, and route of these trains. It is expected that soon the Railways will announce them.

After this, people will be able to book tickets through the railway counter or the IRCTC website.