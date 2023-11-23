Spanish delegation visits Delhi govt’s Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence

A delegation led by Spain’s Ambassador to India, Jose Maria Ridao paid a visit to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence (ASoSEs) here on Thursday.

During their visit, the delegation engaged with students across various classes, witnessing firsthand the high-end 21st-century skills imparted through the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s innovative educational programs at ASoSEs.

Delhi Education minister Atishi, spearheaded the delegation and provided them insights into the diverse and innovative courses offered at ASoSEs. She emphasized the relevance of these courses in the current global scenario and highlighted their significance in equipping students with skills essential for the 21st century.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “It was a privilege to host the Spanish delegation today. This international recognition underscores the Kejriwal government’s dedication to redefining education, not only at the national level but also on the global stage. This visit of the Spanish delegation marks a milestone in the government’s efforts to showcase Delhi’s schools as examples of educational excellence and innovation.”

“BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence stands as a beacon of educational innovation, fostering an environment where students not only learn core subjects but also develop a holistic skill set crucial to deal with the challenges of the modern world. The specialized education being provided by the schools of the Kejriwal government is hope for the future and will give a major boost to the country on a global stage,” Atishi said.

Ridao lauded the government for its commitment to providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for the complexities of the global landscape.

“It was truly exciting to witness the enthusiasm of children for learning Spanish and other global languages. The partnership with the Delhi government in the field of education has been a wonderful experience, and now, we would like to explore more opportunities beyond education,” he said.