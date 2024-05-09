SP won’t be even able to open its account in UP: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the Samajwadi Party would not even be able to open its account in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections and that all the five members of the party’s leadership are bound to lose.

Addressing a public meeting in favour of party candidate and Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, who is contesting the Kheri Lok Sabha seat in Gola, the Chief Minister highlighted the completion of the three phases of the election, stating: “There is only one chant echoing throughout the country ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’.”

Yogi also paid homage to the holy land of Baba Gola Gokarnath and commemorated Maharana Pratap on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister remarked: “The Congress and the SP are now claiming that the construction of the Ram temple was unnecessary. As the elections unfold, it’s evident that it’s a battle between ‘Ram devotees’, who are committed to India’s progress and the well-being of the underprivileged, and ‘Ramdrohis’, who jeopardise India’s security, disparage the nation on global stages, and play with the principles of the Sanatan faith.”

He further mentioned that the Congress and the SP are conspiring to divide the country. “In the Congress era, the nation faced insecure borders and witnessed the peak of terrorism and Naxalism. Similarly, the SP regime used to open fire at devotees of Shri Ram and withdrew cases against terrorists.”

Highlighting BJP’s future vision of development, CM Yogi mentioned that just as Ayodhya has transformed into a modernised ‘navya’ Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Dham shines brightly, similar efforts will be directed towards enhancing Chhoti Kashi. He announced plans for a picturesque four-lane corridor, ensuring every merchant has a designated space without any displacement.

“During the time of ‘Ramdrohi’ SP government, there were riots and curfews while businessmen and daughters were unsafe. Similarly, in the Congress era, infiltration into the country was a routine affair whereas terrorism and Naxalism were at its peak, and development was at a standstill. The schemes meant for the poor were misused”, he remarked, adding that in contrast, under PM Modi’s leadership, free ration is being provided to 80 crore people.

Enumerating the achievements of the central and state governments, he appealed to the public to vote in favour of the BJP.

CM Yogi also criticised the Samajwadi Party leader for refraining from expressing condolences on former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s death and visiting a mafia don’s house to read ‘fatiha’ on his death. Yogi asserted that the SP did not have any plans for the welfare of the poor and had always driven the state backward by bonding with the mafia.

Narendra Modi is the visionary leader steering the transformations evident in our nation today. Under his guidance, India is progressing towards global prominence. Present-day India asserts that while we seek no conflict, we will not hesitate to retaliate if provoked,” remarked Yogi.

He asserted that while Congress prioritises its family interests, the BJP places the nation first. Yogi expressed conviction that the people of the state will overwhelmingly support PM Modi, ensuring a resounding victory with 80 out of 80 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.