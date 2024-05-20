“Bhaiyya ji aur Bhabhi ji ne vote de diya,” Manoj Bajpayee writes after casting vote

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza, didn’t let the bustling schedules deter them from fulfilling their civic duty. On a Monday morning, amidst the ongoing fervor of the Lok Sabha elections, the couple made their way to a polling station in Mumbai.

With a fervent appeal to the public echoing through the precinct, Manoj emphasized the significance of participation in the electoral process. “This is the biggest festival, and everyone should vote as you will get this opportunity after 5 years,” he remarked, underlining the essence of democratic responsibility. His conviction was clear: “If you haven’t voted, then you have no right to complain.”

Moments after marking their ballots, Manoj and Shabana proudly displayed their inked fingers, symbolizing their contribution to the democratic process. Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared snapshots of their voting experience, accompanied by a heartfelt message urging fellow citizens to exercise their franchise.

“Bhaiyya Ji aur Bhabhi Ji ne vote de diya. Aap sabhi se nivedhan hai ki matdaan karein aur apne loktantrik adhikar ka upyog karein,” Bajpayee wrote.

Post-voting, amidst the flurry of media attention, Manoj reiterated the paramount importance of the democratic right. “It is the biggest festival in a democracy, the festival of voting, and everyone should exercise their right to vote,” he stressed.

When probed about his expectations from the Lok Sabha 2024 election, the actor’s response was grounded. “The expectations of the nation should be met, that is the most crucial. I do not have any demands,” he said.

While advocating for civic engagement, Manoj also provided a glimpse into his professional endeavors. Fans can anticipate his appearance in “Bhaiyya Ji,” with filming for “The Family Man 3” underway, as announced earlier.

In the hustle and bustle of celebrity life, Manoj Bajpayee stands as a beacon of civic responsibility. He exemplifies the fusion of artistry with advocacy for societal participation.