Deol family casts votes in Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the Lok Sabha elections, the Deol family stepped out to fulfill their civic duties in Mumbai.

88-year-old veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, known for his iconic roles and timeless charm, was spotted at a polling booth in Juhu’s Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. Sporting his trademark black bowler hat, Dharmendra flashed a winning smile for the cameras, adding a touch of elegance to the voting process.

But Dharmendra wasn’t the only celebrity making headlines at the polls. Fellow Bollywood icon and BJP candidate Hema Malini, accompanied by her daughter Eesha Deol, also cast their votes at a Mumbai polling booth. The Deol family proudly displayed their ink-stained fingers, symbolizing their active participation in democracy.

Speaking to the media after casting her vote, Hema Malini expressed optimism about the voter turnout, saying, “A large number of people are coming to vote. Yes, (400 paar) will be successful.”

Eesha Deol echoed her mother’s sentiments, stressing the significance of voting and lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in steering the nation forward on both national and international fronts. She remarked, “Every vote counts. He (PM Modi) is doing a lot of things for the country.”

Hema Malini, who represents the Bhartiya Janta Party, currently holds the position of Member of Parliament from Mathura.