SP to hold month long programme on Dr Ambedkar in UP from Dec 25

The Samajwadi Party will hold sector-wise month long PDA discussion program in every assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh to save the Constitution and spread the ideas of Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar to the people.

As per the instructions of the SP President Akhilesh Yadav, these programmes will be held from 26 December to January 25, 2025.

All the public representatives of the party, all the officials of the organization and all the officials of the frontal units will actively participate in the program of PDA discussion, informed party’s spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary here on Tuesday.

He said in these PDA discussion programs, voters will be made aware, social justice, reservation, unemployment, inflation, caste census and local issues.

The SP spokesperson alleged that Baba Saheb was insulted by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his statement in the Parliament recently.

” Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji banned the exploitative-negative dominant thinking by creating the Constitution of India. These supremacists have always been against Baba Saheb. Dominant people never accepted Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s principle of ‘equality for all’ because by doing so the society would appear to be on an equal ground, whereas people with dominant and feudal thinking wanted people like them who could capture wealth and power,” he said.