SP should be named as Adla Badla Party: Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday, who was present during the nomination of BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil here, said the SP was Adla Badla Party.

Maurya, while addressing an election meeting, charged that as the SP chief is changing candidates frequently, he should change the name of the party to ‘Adla Badla Party’.

Maurya said that Arun Govil has filed his nomination papers today. Last night, the SP changed the candidate in Meerut.

“The impact of Modi ji’s policies and poor people’s welfare work is visible on the ground among BJP workers and people. The public have faith in Modi ji and the BJP will achieve the target of winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and 400 seats in the entire country,” he said.

“There is a tussle between Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress. Our preparations are for the period from 2024 to 2047. Leaders of opposition parties are going to remain unemployed till 2047,” he claimed.

Maurya said: “On behalf of you all, I am congratulating Arun Govil ji in advance. After Kashi Vishwanath, the record win should be made from Meerut. All the workers who have the burden of April 26 polling in Meerut on their shoulders should get involved from now on.”