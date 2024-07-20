Akhilesh Yadav calls on party youths to get prepared for by-elections & 2027 assembly polls in UP

Claiming that there is no future for the youth without a Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Party President Akhilesh Yadav has called upon the youth organisations to dedicate themselves fully for the coming by-elections to 10 assembly seats and later 2027 assembly polls in the state.

“Assembly by-elections are round the corner and by keeping PDA in front, we have to go among the people to make Samajwadi Party victorious. Along with this, we have to start preparing for the assembly elections to be held in 2027. Youth will play a decisive and important role in all these elections,” he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing the national and state officials of Samajwadi youth organizations here on Saturday.

He said that the future of the young generation is in darkness due to the wrong policies of the BJP government. There are no jobs left even for the highly educated, they have become delivery boys, he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav directed to run student and youth awareness campaign in colleges and universities to make students and youth aware of the situation. He also directed to become active by running membership campaign of Samajwadi Party.

“In the campaign, there will be contact by setting up camps, listening to the problems of the students, giving information about the works done during the Samajwadi government, and along with this, a seminar will also be organized on the current utility of student unions,” he said.

SP President said that caste census is necessary to make reservation system in proportion to the population. Only then can the concept of social justice be implemented. Along with structural reforms in education, he also stressed on making medicine studies free and making the selection of Vice Chancellors transparent.

Akhilesh Yadav said that whether it is Agniveer recruitment, police recruitment or NEET exam in the BJP government, there is a conspiracy to deprive PDA of reservation by leaking their papers. There is no control on fee increase in educational institutions while inflation and corruption are at their peak.

He alleged that the country’s economy is not improving despite all the government claims. ” Without the strength of the agricultural sector, the country and the state cannot progress. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. Farmers should get the benefit of minimum cost and mandatory MSP. IT sector should also be promoted by giving due importance,” he added.