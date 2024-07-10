SP may give Congress 2 seats in UP bypolls if it gets its share in Maha, Hary polls: Sources

Even as the Uttar Pradesh Congress has started demanding seats from its INDI ally partner SP in the 10 assembly by-elections to be held soon in the state, the Samajwadi Party on other hand could adopt give and take policy with Congress.

SP could claim 12 assembly seats in Maharashtra and 5 in Haryana under the INDI alliance and in return for this, Congress may get two seats in the UP Assembly by-elections.

SP sources reveal here on Wednesday that the SP leadership has also explained its philosophy to the Congress for the future with, ‘Give with one hand, take with the other policy.

Elections on 10 vacant seats of UP Assembly are likely to be held along with the general assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana.

Sources said SP has staked claim on 12 assembly seats in Maharashtra which are Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Bhiwandi East assembly seats which are currently with SP. Apart from these two seats, it has staked its claim on Bhiwandi West, Malegaon Central, Versova, Aurangabad East, Dhule, Akola West, Nagpur Central, Karanja, Jalgaon Jamod and Amravati seats.

Similarly in Haryana, SP has sought five assembly seats which include Jind, Mahendra Nagar, Gurgaon and Rewari along with one more seat.

SP leadership says that Muslim and Yadav caste voters are in majority on these seats in Haryana, due to which the equation is in their favor. These are the seats which Congress has been losing for the last three-four consecutive elections.

In UP , one seat has become vacant due to the conviction of Sisamau (Kanpur) SP MLA Irfan Solanki, while nine MLAs have now become Lok Sabha MPs. Of these, five seats are Karhal, Sisamau, Milkipur,

Katehari and Kundarki were with SP. Whereas, Khair, Ghaziabad and Phulpur were won by BJP, while Majhwa seat was of Nishad Party and Meerapur seat was won by RLD, both NDA partners.

Sources say that if SP’s claim in Maharashtra and Haryana were accepted, then consideration can be given to giving Majhwa and Ghaziabad assembly seats to Congress in the UP bypolls.