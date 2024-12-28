SP puts up poster on Ambedkar targeting BJP in UP

Poster war has again erupted in Lucknow with the Samajwadi Party targeting the ruling BJP. A poster has been put up outside the Samajwadi Party office in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Saturday which says ‘Haq hai dum hai, Ambedkar hain toh hum hain’ (We have the right and strength, if Ambedkar is there then we also exist).

This poster has been put up by Tauqad Khan Gujjar, Vice-President of National Lohia Vahini. The poster is linked to the statement given by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Baba Saheb.

Earlier, various political parties including the SP had protested against the Home Minister’s statement on Dr Ambedkar. Opposition parties are continuously attacking the BJP on this issue.

After this poster was put up outside the Samajwadi Party office, the Home Minister’s statement is once again in the news.

Earlier, poster war was seen in UP during the by-elections and it was a new trend for political parties to attack each other by putting up posters and getting their point across to the public.

The posters that started being put up during the by-elections on CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement of ‘Batenge… to Katenge’ are still being put up.

Countering the CM’s statement, almost every party tried to convey its message to the public by writing slogans on posters.

Meanwhile , the SP has postponed its PDA conferences which commenced from December 26. The PDA conferences were scheduled to be held in all the 403 assembly segments of the state and till now, it had covered several constituencies in the past three days.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said here on Saturday that now these PDA conferences will commence from January 27. However the party did not give any reason for postponing the conferences.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has pushed the PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Minority) pitch of the party during earlier elections also.