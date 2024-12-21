SP protests across UP against Shah’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers staged protests across Uttar Pradesh, submitting memorandums to the President through District Magistrates under the leadership of the party’s MPs, MLAs, and district heads.

The demonstrations were in response to alleged derogatory remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Parliament.

The memorandums demanded a public apology from Amit Shah and his resignation.

In Lucknow, district and city leaders of the SP, along with party workers, gathered at the Collectorate to submit their memorandum.

Meanwhile, advocates from the High Courts in Prayagraj and Lucknow also protested, echoing the demand for an apology from the Home Minister.

The Samajwadi Advocate Sabha held a silent protest in front of Dr Ambedkar’s photograph at the Avadh Bar Library Hall in Lucknow and took an oath to uphold the Constitution.

Additionally, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha burned an effigy of Amit Shah at KKC College in Lucknow to express their dissent.