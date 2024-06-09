SP president’s poetic dig at BJP-NDA before Modi’s oath ceremony

Hours before the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime minister of the country for the third time, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a poetic dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA alliance.

Akhilesh Yadav posted on his official X account in Hindi that said ”there are no strings attached at top, no base at the bottom. What is stuck in limbo is not a ‘government’.”

After Samajwadi Party’s huge victory in Uttar Pradesh, the strategy of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is being discussed everywhere. Even though the Indi alliance is far from the majority figure in forming the government, it is in a position to sit firmly in the opposition.

The alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress has stunned the BJP in the elections for 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh. The two parties have performed amazingly and won 43 out of 80 seats while BJP could get only 33 seats.

BJP’s ally RLD has won two seats and Apna Dal has bagged a single. Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also got one seat. Like 2014, BSP’s account has not been opened this time too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won from Varanasi for the third consecutive time, while Rahul Gandhi has won from Rae Bareli and Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj.

Seven ministers of the central government have also lost the elections, including Smriti Irani. The BJP had given tickets to 47 of its MPs, out of which 26 lost the elections.