SP president demands probe into Ayodhya land deals

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the land deals in Ayodhya.

Alleging a scam worth billions, he called for a review of the land deals in Ayodhya. “Land mafias have bought land in Ayodhya, which should be probed,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote in a post on X.

The SP president assailed the BJP government for not increasing the circle rate in Ayodhya for the past seven years, calling it an economic conspiracy against the local people.” He accused land mafias of financial bunglings amounting to billions of rupees, alleging that this has allowed them to benefit from the land deals instead of genuine believers, he remarked.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that people living in Ayodhya-Faizabad and nearby areas have not benefited from the land deals. “Obtaining land from the poor and farmers at throwaway prices is a kind of land grab. We demand a thorough investigation and review of the manipulation in such land deals that took place in the name of so-called development in Ayodhya,” he asserted.