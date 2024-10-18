Logo

Congress appoints committee to probe its defeat in J&K Assembly polls

Statesman News Service | Jammu | October 18, 2024 6:28 pm

The Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra, in consultation with AICC leadership, on Friday constituted a fact-finding high-powered committee to ascertain the reasons behind the defeat of the party in the recent Assembly elections, particularly in the Jammu region, and to suggest measures for strengthening the party.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report within 30 days.

Senior party leader Ravinder Sharma has been appointed chairman of the committee while Jehangir Mir, Naresh Gupta, Thakur Balwan Singh, Shah Mohd Chowdhary, Ved Mahajan and Dina Nath Baghat are the members of the Committee.

In a pre-poll alliance, the National Conference contested 51 seats and the Congress 32. It was a friendly contest for 5 seats. Over and above these 88 seats, one seat was shared with the CPI (M) and one seat with the Panthers Party.

However, the Congress won only 6 seats, while the NC got 42. Seven seats were won by rebels.

Meanwhile, Karra also reconstituted the Congress party’s Disciplinary Action Committee.

The Disciplinary Action Committee of Pradesh Congress Committee stands dissolved with the appointment of a new party head in J&K in August 2024. Therefore, to look into various complaints of indiscipline, an interim Disciplinary Action Committee was appointed with immediate effect with Senior Congress Leader Mula Ram Baghat as its Chairman, said a party spokesman.

The members of the committee include former MP TS Bajwa, Thakur Balbir Singh, Surinder Singh Channi, Shahnawaz Chowdhary, Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Dr Adil Farooq Mir.

