SP has become a gang of perpetraters of atrocities on daughters: CM Yogi

In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the party has become a ‘gang’ of those perpetrating atrocities on women.

Likening Congress and the SP to ‘Bhasmasur’ (a mythical character), he said they harm the very people who give them power.

Yogi made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the mega Rozgaar Mela held at Ramlila Ground, Ghantaghar, in Ghaziabad.

During the event, he distributed appointment letters to over 10,000 youth, loans exceeding Rs 327 crore to 632 beneficiaries, and tablets/smartphones to more than 6,000 young individuals.

The chief minister pointed out that all the individuals recently apprehended for endangering the safety of daughters have links with the SP. Reflecting on their values, he said, ” SP leaders are labelling India’s religious leaders and cultural icons as mafia indicating that the ‘soul of Aurangzeb’ has taken hold of them.”

He said Congress and the SP have become Bhasmasur as whenever entrusted with power, they misused it to undermine the people’s faith.

The chief minister emphasised that the ongoing Rozgaar Melas in the state are elevating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission Employment to new heights. He reminded the audience that the people of Uttar Pradesh still recall the misdeeds of the pre-2017 governments.

“The mafia and rioters were a primary source of income for the opposition,” he said. When someone’s income stream is threatened, their leaders lose composure and resort to irrational outbursts.

“Today, these political patrons are distressed by the disappearance of the mafia and rioters,” he added.

He said the SP and Congress aim to incite class conflict under the guise of caste, giving rioters the freedom to loot. However, the double-engine government is committed to dismantling this model of the Samajwadi Party.

CM Yogi emphasised that the next three years are crucial when as Uttar Pradesh should become the nation’s top economy within this timeframe.

Reflecting on past governance, Yogi said, “Before 2014, the Congress-led Central government enacted laws to suppress Hindus, sought to dismantling of the Ram Setu, obstructed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and promoted terrorism in Kashmir besides undermining the nation’s security.

“Similarly, before 2017, the SP followed in the footsteps of Congress in Uttar Pradesh by fostering lawlessness and chaos. Riots were frequent, and SP leaders were seen submitting to dangerous criminals, forest mafias, animal mafias, and land mafias.”