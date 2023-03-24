SP, Congress condemn disqualification of Rahul as MP

Congress and Samajwadi Party have strongly condemned the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha over Surat court verdict. Congress supporters held a dharna in protest against the BJP Government’s move near Rajbhawan crossing in the state capital on Friday.

Congress leaders, led by party’s state president Brijlal Khabri, took out a march from the party office to Raj Bhawan to register their protest against the move. A minor clash was reported between the Congressmen and the police when they were stopped near Raj Bhawan.

First, the Congress leaders sat on a dharna at GPO and then near Rajbhawan crossing.

Khabri alleged that BJP Government was targeting Rahul Gandhi by violating the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP has taken membership of many leaders of Samajwadi Party, and today it was Rahul Gandhi’s turn.

“All this has been deliberately done to divert attention from the real issue like- inflation, unemployment and debate on their friend industrialist,” he said in a statement.