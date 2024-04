SP announces seven more candidates for UP Lok Sabha elections

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The party has announced the names of seven more candidates for the state. It has placed its bet on Amarnath Maurya from Phulpur and Ram Shiromani from Shravasti.

The candidates are:

Amarnath Maurya from Phulpur,

Ram Shiromani Verma from Shravasti,

Bhishma Shankar ‘Kushal’ Tiwari from Dumariyaganj,

Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad from Sant Kabirnagar,

Ramashankar Rajbhar from Salempur,

Babu Singh Kushwaha from Jaunpur, and

Priya Saroj from Machlishahr.