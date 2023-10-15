SP and Congress to have poll alliance in MP assembly polls

The Samajwadi Party has agreed to contest the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in alliance with Congress. A meeting was held between SP President Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, party general secretary on the issue.

Now on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav met party officials and ticket claimants of MP to decide on their fate.

According to SP sources, the party will be given 7 seats in MP while SP have claimed 9 seats. This claim has also been presented before the Congress high command and the final decision will be taken in a day or two.

The SP had earlier demanded 10–12 seats under the alliance from the Congress. On this issue, the SP’s chief general secretary, Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and the Congress’s MP general secretary in charge, Randeep Surjewala, had several rounds of talks to take a decision on the seats.

In the last Madhya Pradesh assembly election, which was held in 2018, the SP had won the Bijawar seat, while the party’s candidates finished second on six seats. Its main fight was with BJP on the second position seats. However, in the 2003 assembly election, the SP had won 7 seats.