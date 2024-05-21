People of country are my successors: Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that he doesn’t have any successor and that people of the country are his successors.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Maharajganj, Modi said, “I don’t have any successor, the people of this country are my successors.”

His remarks come days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Amit Shah will succeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his likely retirement on turning 75 next year.

The prime minister gave his guarantee that he will work hard for the people of the country and ensure India becomes a developed country.

“I guarantee you, I will work hard for you day and night, even harder than before. For you, for your future, for the future of your children, I want to build a developed Bihar, a developed India,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, Modi said that the Opposition’s abuses for him were increasing as June 4 (Election results date) was approaching.”They cannot tolerate that the people of the country are going to elect Modi again for the next five years,” he added.

Slamming the RJD ‘s rule in Bihar earlier, Modi said he was a thorn in the eyes of those who gave ‘Jungle Raj’ to Bihar.

“Those who gave jungle raj to Bihar, migration to youth, poverty to families. Those who killed the people of Bihar, tortured them, ruined the lives of mothers and sisters. Those who are neck deep in corruption, those who have been proven guilty by the court — Modi is a thorn in the eyes of these people 24 hours a day,” adding that ”despite their best efforts, I will remain steadfast in your service.”