Soybean support price increased in MP

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to increase the support price of Soybean to farmers from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,892 per quintal.

A proposal to this effect was approved by the state cabinet, at its meeting held in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the proposal was sent to the Centre for the approval of the Union Government, which has also put its seal of approval for the same.

The harvesting time for the soybean crop in Madhya Pradesh is nearing and farmers across the state were worried about what price they would get from the state government for their crop.

Demands for hiking the current support price of Rs 4,000 had been made on various occasions in the past. On Tuesday, the government decided to hike the support price by Rs 892.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Centre on behalf of the MP government and the state’s farmers for increasing soybean’s support price from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,892 per quintal.