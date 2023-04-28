Soon after Yogi left meeting venue, pandal collapses in Kheri

A major tragedy was averted at an election meeting of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when the pandal collapsed due to a storm that lashed the district on Friday.

The chief minister addressed the public meeting at the Government Inter College ground for the ongoing civic polls. As soon as he left the programme venue, the pandal collapsed in a strong storm leading to chaos at the venue.

It is a matter of relief for the authorities that at that time of the incident all the people had come out of the pandal and hence no one was hurt.

According to sources the CM reached the venue at around 1 pm. He remained on the stage for about 20 minutes while addressing the public meeting for about 10 minutes. Strong winds started blowing during the chief minister’s speech and he had to wrap up his speech saying, “If Indradev is pleased, the speech will work and BJP will win”.

Concluding his speech, he said in the BJP government, a lot of work has been done on highways and other roads.

As soon as the chief minister, state cabinet minister Jitin Prasad and minister in-charge Ashish Patel left, the storm intensified. As the pandal at the venue came crashing down there was a stampede-like situation.