Sonowal highlights India’s maritime potential at global meet

A gathering of international dignitaries marked the Ambassador’s Meet at Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal’s residence on Friday.

The meeting, with participation from more than 40 countries, including 21 Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Deputy High Commissioners, Trade Commissioners, and 23 other diplomats, underscored the global interest in the upcoming Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) to be held in October in New Delhi.

Sonowal, in his address, emphasised India’s vast potential in the maritime sector and stated that “In this era of globalization, the maritime sector has emerged as a leading light of economic growth, facilitating the movement of goods, services and ideas across borders. India’s ports and waterways have undergone transformational changes, becoming facilitators of trade on a global scale. Our Flagship Initiative “Sagarmala”, launched by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi , seeks to integrate our ports with industrial and logistical corridors, further enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency.”

The minister stressed unlocking the investment opportunities in India’s maritime sector, noting India’s policy of 100 per cent FDI through automatic route for projects related to the construction and maintenance of ports and harbours. He informed that Public Private Privatization has played a pivotal role and currently PPP terminals are handling around 50 per cent of cargo at major ports.

The Ambassadors’ Meet witnessed participation from diverse regions, including Africa, ASEAN, and the CIS. Among the prominent attendees were Ambassadors, Deputy High Commissioners, Charge d’affaires, and other diplomats from countries such as USA, Argentina, Germany, Canada, Australia, Finland, Norway, Netherland, Russia, Malaysia, Qatar, Maldives, Georgia, and Commonwealth of Independent Countries (CIS) countries each representing their nation’s commitment to maritime collaboration.