Sonowal accuses Cong of lacking constructive solutions for Assam’s problems

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal strongly criticized the Opposition, accusing them of lacking constructive solutions and instead resorting to misleading rhetoric.

Campaigning for Assam’s Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Sonowal alleged that the Congress, since the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has consistently neglected the welfare of Assam and the northeast, providing minimal support for prosperity or security. He highlighted what he described as atrocities inflicted upon the Assamese people during the Congress rule, accusing the party of instigating division within Assamese society and fueling violent conflicts.

Sonowal also condemned the Congress for suppressing movements like the Assam movement, questioning the credibility of the Opposition, which has aligned with the Congress, to secure anything other than the rights of the Assamese people.

Advertisement

Speaking at a rally in Dibrugarh’s Tingkhong, Sonowal criticized the Congress for imposing the draconian Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) (IMDT) Act solely on the people of Assam, contrasting it with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he described as an all-India Act aimed at ensuring the security of all citizens.

He accused the Congress government of jeopardizing the interests of the indigenous “Khilonjiya” people in pursuit of power, by relying on the support of non-citizens. Sonowal welcomed legal challenges to the CAA, expressing readiness to abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling, but warned against those who spread confusion among the public.

Responding to criticism from the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Sonowal affirmed his identity as an “Asomiya” (Assamese) by heart, spirit, and work. He recounted his efforts in challenging the discriminatory IMDT Act in the Supreme Court, emphasizing his commitment to protecting the rights and interests of the Assamese people.

Looking ahead, Sonowal outlined his goal of elevating the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency to one of the finest in India and a pivotal constituency within the country. He highlighted the rich heritage of the constituency, including its historical significance as the site of the first tea estate in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia region during the British era. Sonowal emphasized the area’s abundant resources, including coal, timber, tea, and mineral oil, and paid tribute to the invaluable contribution of Assam’s tea workers to the region’s economy and history.