Sonia Gandhi seeks resignations of party’s chiefs in 5 states over defeat in Assembly polls

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought resignations of the party’s chiefs in the five states–Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where the party suffered defeat in the recently held Assembly polls.

The party’s chiefs in the five states are Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab, Ganesh Godiyal (Uttarakhand), Girish Chodankar (Goa), Ajay Kumar Lallu (UP) and Nameirakpam Loken Singh (Manipur).

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s,” Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

Sidhu is being blamed for the party’s debacle in Punjab as he was seen to be working at cross purposes with Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Congress president’s today’s decision comes two days after the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh over the party’s performance in the recently held state Assembly polls.

The meeting of the CWC – the party’s highest decision-making body, which was held at the party headquarters in the national capital on Sunday, lasted nearly five hours.

The CWC had reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi notwithstanding the party’s debacle in the assembly election in five states.

The CWC requested the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges.

The CWC had also decided to hold a “Chintan Shivir” soon after the conclusion of the budget session of the Parliament.