A day after BJP’s Parvesh Verma called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”, the Aam Aadmi Party chief on Thursday left the decision on the people of Delhi if they consider him their “son or a terrorist”.

Speaking to the media, he said he had left his job as an India Revenue Service officer to fight against corruption. “Does any terrorist do that?”

“BJP is calling me a terrorist. Throughout my life, I have struggled for the people, every day I try to work for the people and this nation. I have provided good education for our children. Does that make me a terrorist?” asked Kejriwal.

He said he faces “so many hardships because I exposed several high profile people. Despite being diabetic, I sat on hunger strike twice risking my life. They ensured all they can to trouble me”.

In an emotional tweet earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal had said: “I have been working day and night for Delhi in the last five years and sacrificed everything for people’s sake. After getting into politics, I had to face many difficulties to make the lives of the people better. In return, the BJP, today, has labelled me as a terrorist… I am very sad.”

Today, addressing the media, the AAP chief said the people of Delhi will decide in the elections if he is a “terrorist”.

“I leave this decision on the people of Delhi if they consider me a terrorist or their brother and son,” the Chief Minister added.

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 for the 70-member Assembly. Counting will take place on February 11.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has once again stoked controversy with his latest attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom the BJP Lok Sabha MP has reportedly called a “terrorist” at an election rally in West Delhi last week.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a complaint with Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer and demanded that an FIR be registered against Parvesh Verma.

However, the complaint has not been forwarded to the Election Commission yet.

In a video of the alleged incident, Verma is seen warning the voters that “Shaheen-Bagh type of people will take over streets if Arvind Kejriwal returns to power” adding that this “has happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits”.

“We hear instances of Hindu women picked up by Muslim men… no action is taken as terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere,” Verma rants and asks, “Should we fight with Pakistan terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorists like Kejriwal?”

This is the second time, in a week, Parvesh Verma has made such shocking remarks.

Verma is already under investigation by the Election Commission over his remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweets regarding religious places.

Verma had said that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

Making shocking accusations against the protesters, he further said: “They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters”.

He allegedly said that mosques and graveyards have come up in over 500 government properties in the national capital including hospitals and schools.

“This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land,” said Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

Taking cognizance of the alleged breach of model code of conduct, the poll body on Tuesday served a show-cause notice to the BJP leader.