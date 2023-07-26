Social media influences youth to make wrong choices: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has said that the youth, under the influence of the social media, movies, web series were not able to decide about the correct course of their life and in search of the right soulmates, they often landed in the company of wrong people.

While granting bail to a person accused of abetment to suicide on Tuesday, Justice Siddharth allowed bail application of the applicant Jai Govind a.k.a Ramji Yadav who was accused of abetment to suicide of a girl, with whom he purportedly had a love affair.

The court said: “This is one of the many cases in the court where the youth in this country are spoiling their lives due to lure of free relationship with the member of the opposite sex, aping western culture and not finding any real soulmate in the end.

“The social media, movies show that multiple affairs and infidelity to the spouse are normal and this inflames the imagination of impressionable minds and they start experimenting with the same, but they do not fit in the prevailing societal norm.”

The court further said that the young generation, unaware of the consequences of following the western culture, was entering into relationships after being influenced by content being shown on social media, movies and later, after denial of social recognition to their choice of partner, they become “disillusioned”.

“They behave sometimes against the society, sometimes against their parents and sometimes also against the partner of their choice when they do not find any way out from the predicament in which they land after entering into such relationships,” added the court.

The prosecution case was that the applicant and the victim were having a love affair.

On May 8, 2022 she was allegedly kidnapped and raped by the applicant and other co-accused people for four days as a result of which she suffered depression.

She was again abducted on June 9, 2022 and thereafter, left in the market.

She met her sister and told her that she had been given a sedative and thereafter raped by the accused persons who made her video.

After that, she consumed a mosquito repellent and was taken to hospital where she died on June 10, 2022.