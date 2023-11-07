Snake venom case involving Elvish Yadav transferred to Noida Sector 20 police station

The snake venom case in which YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been named as an accused has been transferred from Noida’s Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station

An FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida. The case was transferred on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that he has no influence on the case proceedings and emphasized that the police would take action if Elvish is found guilty.

“The police will take action in the case. We don’t have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished,” said Khattar.

Khattar had shared the stage with Elvish during his fan meet, where the Haryana CM congratulated the YouTuber for his victory in Bigg Boss OTT-season 2.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party.

Elvish, in a personalized YouTube video on Saturday, denied charges against himself, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.

“When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi’s NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family’s name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one percent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work,” Elvish said.

