Smriti Irani questions nationalism of Congress party

Hitting out at the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not attending a programme of hoisting the tricolor in the country’s new Parliament building, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that every Indian feels proud to stand under the umbrella of the national flag.

“The Gandhi family should answer why the Congress Party does not feel this pride,” she questioned.

Irani was in Jhansi to attend the program of PM Vishwakarma Yojana on Sunday.

Advertisement

On the question of Rahul Gandhi contesting elections from Amethi in 2024, she said that the former national president of Congress was the candidate of the entire opposition in 2019 also.

“For the first time in the history of India, BJP had defeated the sitting national president of Congress. The alliance has accepted the iron fist of BJP. In the 2022 assembly elections, Congress had even forfeited its security deposit in four seats in Amethi,” she claimed.

In response to a question on Ram temple, the Union minister said that the analysis regarding Ram temple from the Congress lawyers who gave an affidavit in the court that Lord Ram does not exist is just a mockery and now they have taken an U-turn for political purpose sensing people’s sentiments.