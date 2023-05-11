Smriti Irani launches “Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi” campaign

Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched a campaign named “Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi” in the national capital, under which work will be undertaken in Anganwadis across the country for providing nutrition as well as better education to children in the age group of 3 to 6 years.

“There are around 13 lakh 90 thousand Anganwadis across the country, in which work is being done to provide better nutrition to the students as well as for better education. Under the National Education Policy 2020, Anganwadi workers are being trained by NIPSID regarding the mental development of children between the ages of 3 and 6 years,”Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said while briefing the media about the campaign. “Children have better mental development at the age of 3 to 6 years, so it is necessary that they get quality education, for this training is being given to Anganwadi workers,” she added.

“Not only this but activities are also being conducted in Anganwadis in rural areas. More than 51 lakh activities have been conducted by the Ministry in Gram Panchayats, along with this emphasis on early childhood education for children coming to Anganwadis through toys made in India is being given,” she further remarked.

The Union Minister informed that the Prime Minister has a ‘National Action Plan’ regarding Indian toys, on which work is being done.

The Union Minister said, “For the improvement of education in Anganwadis and better future of the children, the qualification of the workers has been changed to class 12 pass. The Ministry of Women and Child Development of the Central Government is working closely with all the different ministries, including Textile Commerce. All Anganwadis across the country are being converted into full-fledged Anganwadis instead of mini Anganwadis, besides it is being ensured that Anganwadis have better infrastructure, water facilities and toilet facilities.”

“India used to import 80 per cent of toys from other countries, but now these toys are being made in our own country. Apart from this, work is also being done on digitalisation in Anganwadis, along with nutrition and education of children. We are moving towards digitization for different works,” she added.