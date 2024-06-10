3-day event focusing on healthcare from June 13 in Delhi

A three-day event focusing on vital sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and chemicals will be held in the national capital from Thursday.

The event will also feature the official country pavilion of Hungary, enriching attendees with diverse perspectives and innovations.

Informa Markets in India’s event India Health aims to facilitate the convergence of key stakeholders, empowering businesses to contribute to the delivery of equitable healthcare services across the nation.

Emphasising the significance of India Health, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, said, “Government initiatives, such as relaxed FDI norms, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, an initiative to make healthcare quick and accessible to all, startup promotion policies, and bolstered R&D efforts, alongside refined IPR regulations, have fostered a conducive business environment.”

India Health aligns seamlessly with the ‘Make in India’ campaign, focusing on vital sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and chemicals, he added.

The premier edition of the event, scheduled from June 13-15, at the India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka, will showcase over 300 leading global and domestic brands across Medical Equipment & Devices, Orthopaedics & Physiotherapy, Imaging & Diagnostics, Healthcare & General Services, IT Systems & Solutions, Healthcare Infrastructure & Assets, Wellness & Prevention, and more.

The show is supported by associations such as ADMI (Association of Diagnostics Manufacturers of India) and MTAI (Medical Technology Association of India), with AHPI (Association of Healthcare Providers India) and Frost & Sullivan as knowledge partners.