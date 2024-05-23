Smriti Irani holds roadshow in Delhi in support of Praveen Khandelwal

Union Minister Smriti Irani held a roadshow from Ram Leela Ground in Ashok Vihar in the national capital on Thursday in support of BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, Praveen Khandelwal.

The roadshow passed through Wazirpur underpass, Trinagar Shankar Chowk and culminated at Deep Market located on Lakshmi Bai College Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Irani said, “Now, the people of the country have understood that the path to development can be ensured only by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence Modi ji will win for a third time with full majority and will for the government.”

After the roadshow, Union Minister Piyush Goyal participated in a public meeting in a banquet hall located in Wazirpur in support of Khandelwal and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people for their support.

On this occasion, Goyal said, “Under the leadership of Modi ji, the country’s traders and small-scale industries have written a new definition of development, and in the coming times also the country’s business and small scale industries will progress it is our firm belief.”

The Union Minister said Khandelwal has selflessly fought many battles for the country’s traders and small scale industries in the past and “now after winning, he will have the right to take decisions in your own interest, which will increase the pace of development of trade and industry, and new plans and policies will be made after discussing with every trade association and small scale industries”.

“It will have far-fetched positive results, it is my appeal to all of you to come out of your homes in large numbers and use your democratic rights and vote to give Modi ji’s leadership an opportunity to form a majority government for a third time,” Goyal added.

On this occasion, Khandelwal said, “My vision is to develop the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency as a role model region in the country. I have announced that after victory in the elections, I will sit on the footpath as an MP and will hold Jan Chaupals every day so that my contact and communication with the people remains constant, my only objective is to convey PM Modi’s guarantee to you and to ensure the path of development for every sector and individual in my region.”