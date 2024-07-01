BJP’s Laxmikant Bajpai meets 3 victims of job fraud rescued from Uganda

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Laxmikant Bajpai met three victims of job fraud rescued from Uganda and brought back to India on Sunday.

A total of seven victims went to Uganda for job purposes, out of which three were rescued by the Embassy of India in Uganda and were sent back to India. The remaining four are yet to come to India, said BJP MP.

Speaking with ANI on the incident, the BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpai said, “I got the news that seven people from Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, and Patna had gone to Uganda to work in the GM Sugar Industry and HK Sugar Industries in March. They were given only one month’s salary and they did not have the means to even eat. Blackmailers threatened to pay Rs 5 lakhs to go to India or otherwise, they would have burnt those 7 people in the boiler.”

“On this matter, I talked to the External Affairs Minister (EAM) and with his help, after submitting the paper, the embassy officials in Uganda reached out to these seven people. After a series of talks, it was decided that all of them would be sent to India. The embassy arranged food, lodging, and tickets for three individuals. They were sent to India after getting tickets,” he added.

Emphasizing about remaining four individuals, he asserted, “Talks are still going on about the remaining four persons. I have talked to EAM and the officials of the embassy in Uganda. I have also talked to one of the four individuals, they are worried and tensed. I have appealed to the EAM to take them back to India.”

Appealing to the public, Bajpai stated, “I appeal to the public that avoid going abroad just for money. In cases when they suffer from brutality, I advise them to avoid the abroad visit. Go on favorable terms and conditions, otherwise, you can work in India while being with family.”