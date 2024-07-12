Rahul urges people to refrain from using derogatory language against Smriti Irani

A political slugfest erupted on Friday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to refrain from using “derogatory language” against former Union minister Smriti Irani, even as BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused the Congress of targeting her.

Rahul’s remarks come in the wake of trolling of Irani on social media after she vacated her official bungalow located in Lutyens’ Delhi.

In a post on ‘X’, the Congress leader wrote, “Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter.”

The LoP further said humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength.

Meanwhile, BJP’s in-charge of IT Department Amit Malviya took a jibe at Gandhi and said, “This is the most disingenuous message, ever. After unleashing Congress leaders, like a pack of wolves, on the woman who defeated him in Amethi and smashed his arrogance to smithereens, this is rich. All this gibberish doesn’t take away from the fact that Smriti Irani forced balak buddhi to abandon Amethi.”

It may be mentioned that Irani had defeated Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She was one of the cabinet ministers of the Modi 2.0 who was critical of the Gandhi family.

In the recently concluded general election, Kishori Lal Shamra, close to the Gandhi family, trounced Irani from Amethi, regaining the prestigious seat for the Congress.

The BJP had slammed Gandhi for not contesting from Amethi seat and choosing Rae Bareli seat.

Gandhi had contested from Rae Bareli and Kerala’s Wayanad and won from both the seats. He later resigned as an MP from Wayanad and decided to represent as an MP in the Lower House from Rae Bareli.

The Congress had announced that his sister and party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest from Wayanad.