Mouni Roy stands by Smriti Irani as she accepts defeat

Amidst the twists and turns of the political arena, Smriti Irani found herself on the other side of victory this time around. After a resounding win against Rahul Gandhi in 2019, the tables turned as she faced defeat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, losing to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma by a significant margin of 1,67,196 votes. Smriti received support from industry peers including Mouni Roy.

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts, the former actor gracefully accepted the outcome, reflecting on her decade-long journey serving the people of Amethi. She recounted her efforts in building infrastructure, nurturing hope, and touching lives in countless villages, expressing gratitude to her steadfast supporters and acknowledging the jubilant mood of those celebrating her opponent’s victory.

In the wake of her heartfelt post, a wave of support flooded in not only from her dedicated followers but also from her friends in the entertainment industry. Mouni Roy, former co-star of Smriti from the iconic TV series ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, conveyed her unwavering support with a simple yet poignant message, “Always with you.”

Veteran actor Neena Gupta and others echoed similar sentiments, encouraging Irani to persevere in her endeavors. Even amidst the political setback, the camaraderie and encouragement from her peers served as a source of strength.

Addressing the media shortly after the election results, Smriti Irani reaffirmed her commitment to serving the people of Amethi, emphasizing the transformative changes witnessed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Despite the electoral setback, her resolve remained unshaken as she pledged to continue her tireless efforts for the betterment of the constituency.

With determination in her voice, she reiterated her dedication to the region, vowing to strengthen the organizational framework and build on the foundation laid over the past decade. Her unwavering spirit and dedication to public service resonated strongly, reaffirming her enduring connection with the people she tirelessly served.